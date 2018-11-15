He Was The Example – West Ham Star Hails Retiring Joe Cole

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United captain Mark Noble has admitted that former Hammers’ sensation Joe Cole was a role model for those who came through the Hammers academy.



Cole, who came up through the ranks at West Ham, announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37 on Tuesday.











The Englishman enjoyed two separate spells in east London as a player and won many accolades throughout his 20-year-long playing career.



Noble, who is also a product of the West Ham academy, admitted that Cole was an inspiration for any youngster within the academy, including for himself during his formative years as a footballer.





The Hammers captain also added that Cole is a fantastic player and says the midfielder had a positive influence on him.



“I was a young schoolboy at West Ham when Joe was breaking through into the first team – and he was the example that everyone in the academy looked up to, the player we all wanted to be”, Noble told the club’s official website.



“As time went on, I watched him, played against him, and admired him.



“Everyone knows how good a player he was and what he achieved – he has had a fantastic career and won virtually every honour there is to win.



“However, I’d actually like to put football to one side when I talk about Joe Cole.



“I only got to really know him as a person when he came back to West Ham for the second time, and he was exactly the man I thought he would be.



“We got on so well and he had such a positive influence on me. Everyone knows Joe Cole the footballer but not as many are lucky enough to know him personally.



“He is a great friend and we still speak regularly – and I know he will be a success in whatever he does next.”



Cole made his debut for West Ham at the age of 17 and was part of the team that won the 1999 UEFA Intertoto Cup under then manager Harry Redknapp.

