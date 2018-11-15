XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2018 - 16:28 GMT

He’s A Proper Defender – Sunderland’s Glenn Loovens Hails Talent

 




Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens believes that his young team-mate Jack Bainbridge is a proper defender who likes to defend and admits he was pleased to see the starlet and his other academy team-mates impress for the Black Cats on Tuesday.

Manager Jack Ross kept his word in fielding a new look team against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with as many as four youngsters being handed their senior debuts in a 1-0 win.




Having already played alongside Bainbridge in a behind-closed-doors game last week, Loovens insists that he was pleased with what he saw from the 20-year-old.

Loovens also took time to praise the other youngsters, who all made progress in the competition easy by registering Sunderland's eighth consecutive victory and fifth clean sheet in six matches.
 


“We actually had a behind-closed-doors game last week and [Bainbridge] played next to me, so we got to know each other a little bit”, Loovens was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“He’s a good player and a proper defender who likes to defend.


"The young boys did well on Tuesday and I’m pleased for them all.”

The Black Cats will find out their opponents for the next round of the EFL Trophy on Friday when the draw takes place and are guaranteed a home tie as the group winners.

Sunderland's next match is this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers in the league.
 