He’s A Proper Defender – Sunderland’s Glenn Loovens Hails Talent

Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens believes that his young team-mate Jack Bainbridge is a proper defender who likes to defend and admits he was pleased to see the starlet and his other academy team-mates impress for the Black Cats on Tuesday.



Manager Jack Ross kept his word in fielding a new look team against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with as many as four youngsters being handed their senior debuts in a 1-0 win.











Having already played alongside Bainbridge in a behind-closed-doors game last week, Loovens insists that he was pleased with what he saw from the 20-year-old.



Loovens also took time to praise the other youngsters, who all made progress in the competition easy by registering Sunderland's eighth consecutive victory and fifth clean sheet in six matches.





“We actually had a behind-closed-doors game last week and [Bainbridge] played next to me, so we got to know each other a little bit”, Loovens was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



“He’s a good player and a proper defender who likes to defend.



"The young boys did well on Tuesday and I’m pleased for them all.”



The Black Cats will find out their opponents for the next round of the EFL Trophy on Friday when the draw takes place and are guaranteed a home tie as the group winners.



Sunderland's next match is this weekend against Wycombe Wanderers in the league.

