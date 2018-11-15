XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2018 - 21:07 GMT

Home Games Best At My Age – Sunderland Star

 




Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens has welcomed the prospect of playing at home against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend as he insists that travelling is not kind to his body at such an advanced age.

The former Dutch international turned 35 this September, though he has turned out to be a pivotal figure at the back for Jack Ross and his team.




Since joining Sunderland late in the transfer window as a free agent, the veteran defender featured in nine of the first ten matches of the campaign before getting injured.

Loovens admits that at such an age the body does not always permit travelling long distances and playing games thereafter.
 


The Black Cats have played five of their last six matches away from home, but will be playing this weekend's game against Wycombe at the Stadium of Light, a prospect that is welcome for the former Celtic man.

“At my age, home games are the best", Loovens was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.


"The travelling is not that kind to your body anymore so I’m delighted with another home game."

While the teams from the top two divisions in England are recharging their batteries over the international break, Sunderland are in League One action on Saturday.
 