I Back Myself When Fit, West Ham Star Says

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has insisted that he has confidence in his abilities and says that he is looking forward to giving his best for the Hammers after returning from injury.



Wilshere, who joined West Ham on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal in the summer, is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury he picked up in September.











The 26-year-old had to undergo surgery and is expected to be back in contention for selection after the international break as West Ham prepare to enter the busy festive period of fixtures next month.



Despite his infamous track record with injuries, the midfielder was handed a three-year contract at West Ham and backed to rediscover his previous form.





However, Wilshere has been restricted to just four appearances so far this season and will be aiming to get back to his influential best following his return to action from injury.



Wilshere insisted that he has confidence in his ability and admitted that he is now looking forward to giving his best for the Hammers after getting back to his best shape in the coming weeks.



“Whenever I’m fit and playing in the Premier League, I’ve always said to everyone that I believe in my own ability”, Wilshere told the club’s official website.



“Sometimes players go through tough times, injuries and stuff, but I always believe in my abilities.



"When I get back I’m looking to give my best performances.”



West Ham will next face Premier League leaders Manchester City at the London Stadium after the international break.

