I Still Watch Rangers In Action – Former Ger David Bates

Former Rangers defender David Bates has revealed that he still has a habit of watching the Gers in action, but insisted that he is fully focused on his career in Germany with Hamburg.



Bates made the switch to the 2.Bundesliga with Hamburg in the summer after deciding to continue his career away from Scotland.











The defender has quickly established himself as an integral member of Hannes Wolf’s team, who are currently leading the race for promotion from Germany’s second division.



Hamburg have conceded the least amount of goals in the 2.Bundesliga so far this term and Bates has played a part in all but three games for the club.





Bates, who is a boyhood Rangers fan, revealed that he still has a habit of watching the Gers, but insisted that he is fully focused on Hamburg and his career in Germany at this point in time.



“Rangers were always a big club and they were always going to get a good manager in and eventually get back to playing and doing well in Europe”, Bates was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I have watched most of their European games this year and they have done well.



“I am a Rangers fan and I think it’s great what they are doing. I’m always sitting there supporting them.



“I still speak to a couple of the boys and when I was with the under-21s I caught up with Ross McCrorie and roomed with Glenn Middleton the last time.



"So I am delighted for Rangers.



“Obviously, I am at Hamburg now and have my own career and need to focus on being in Germany and playing my football.”



Bates is currently with the Scotland senior squad ahead of the country's UEFA Nations League double header against Albania and Israel, respectively, over the course of the international break.

