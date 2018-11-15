XRegister
15/11/2018 - 20:36 GMT

Juventus Ease Into Pole Position For Chelsea Target

 




Juventus are currently in pole position to sign Chelsea target Sandro Tonali from Brescia, it has been claimed.

Tonali has caught the eye with his performances in Serie B and the teenage midfielder is drawing comparisons with Italy legend Andrea Pirlo.




He has been included in Roberto Mancini's Italy squad and has a host of Serie A sides on his tail, including AC Milan, Inter and Napoli, while from England, Chelsea and Manchester City are keen.

But, according to Rai journalist Nicole Gomena, speaking on Radio Marte's Si gonfia la rete, it is Juventus who are currently in pole position to sign Tonali.
 


The Italian champions are firm admirers of the midfielder and appear to be putting in work behind the scenes in an attempt to make sure he moves to Turin.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino does not want to sell Tonali in January.


But the club president is expected to look to cash in on the midfielder next summer.

Tonali's Brescia currently sit in sixth place in the Serie B table as they hunt promotion to Serie A.
 