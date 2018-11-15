Leeds United Dealt Blow In Winger Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are unlikely to be able to get their hands on Swansea City winger Daniel James in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



James, who was promoted to the first team at the beginning of the season by Swans boss Graham Potter, has quickly settled and is now an integral member of the Swansea team.











James' progress has not gone unnoticed and it has been claimed he is firmly on the radar of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



However, according to Wales Online, Swansea are likely to resist James' departure in the January transfer window and feel in a strong position to keep him.





James is under contract with Swansea until the summer of 2020 and Potter is a firm fan of his talents.



The 21-year-old has clocked up nine appearances in the Championship for the Swans so far, providing his team-mates with four assists.



Swansea could be tested by clubs for James in January, however the indications are that the Welsh giants are firmly set against a sale.



James has clocked up 50 appearances for Swansea at Under-23 level.

