XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2018 - 16:56 GMT

Leeds United Dealt Blow In Winger Chase

 




Leeds United are unlikely to be able to get their hands on Swansea City winger Daniel James in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

James, who was promoted to the first team at the beginning of the season by Swans boss Graham Potter, has quickly settled and is now an integral member of the Swansea team.




James' progress has not gone unnoticed and it has been claimed he is firmly on the radar of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

However, according to Wales Online, Swansea are likely to resist James' departure in the January transfer window and feel in a strong position to keep him.
 


James is under contract with Swansea until the summer of 2020 and Potter is a firm fan of his talents.

The 21-year-old has clocked up nine appearances in the Championship for the Swans so far, providing his team-mates with four assists.


Swansea could be tested by clubs for James in January, however the indications are that the Welsh giants are firmly set against a sale.

James has clocked up 50 appearances for Swansea at Under-23 level.
 