Leeds United Talent Says Being Whites Fan Makes Signing Contract Even Sweeter

Leeds United youngster Oliver Casey believes that being a fan of the club makes his first professional deal even sweeter.



The Whites have tied the young academy graduate down to a professional contract, the first of his career, that will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2020.











The 17-year old has come through Leeds United's youth teams and was part of the Under-18 squad last season that won the Professional Development League North.



He has also been part of the Under-23 side at Elland Road this term.





The youngster insists that it is really a great feeling for him to have got the opportunity to put pen-to-paper to his first professional contract at a club that he has supported since his childhood.



“I’ve been at Leeds since Under-11s, so I’m buzzing to sign a professional deal”, Casey told his club's official website.



“Being a Leeds fan as well, it makes it all a bit more special for me and all the years I’ve been here have paid off."



On the achievement of winning the Professional Development League North last term, the youngster said that it was probably the best season of his life.



“It was a great environment to be in last year when we won the league and it was probably the best season of my life.”



The youngster will now hope to follow in the footsteps of a number of his other academy team-mates and catch head coach Marcelo Bielsa's eye.

