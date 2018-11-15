XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2018 - 21:22 GMT

Leeds United Talent Says Being Whites Fan Makes Signing Contract Even Sweeter

 




Leeds United youngster Oliver Casey believes that being a fan of the club makes his first professional deal even sweeter.

The Whites have tied the young academy graduate down to a professional contract, the first of his career, that will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2020.




The 17-year old has come through Leeds United's youth teams and was part of the Under-18 squad last season that won the Professional Development League North.

He has also been part of the Under-23 side at Elland Road this term.
 


The youngster insists that it is really a great feeling for him to have got the opportunity to put pen-to-paper to his first professional contract at a club that he has supported since his childhood.

“I’ve been at Leeds since Under-11s, so I’m buzzing to sign a professional deal”, Casey told his club's official website.


“Being a Leeds fan as well, it makes it all a bit more special for me and all the years I’ve been here have paid off."

On the achievement of winning the Professional Development League North last term, the youngster said that it was probably the best season of his life.

“It was a great environment to be in last year when we won the league and it was probably the best season of my life.”

The youngster will now hope to follow in the footsteps of a number of his other academy team-mates and catch head coach Marcelo Bielsa's eye.
 