Marcelo Bielsa Opened My Eyes – Leeds Star On Boss Improving Him

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts says that Marcelo Bielsa has helped him improve his game in areas where he never knew there was any room for improvement in the first place.



Roberts, who joined the Whites from West Brom in January, enjoyed an extended run in the starting eleven under Bielsa in September and October due to the injuries suffered by Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford.











The 19-year-old caught the eye with a number of memorable performances during that time after scoring three goals during the victories over Preston North End and Hull City.



However, the striker has struggled for playing time following the return of Roofe and played a part for the first time in four games when he came off the bench during the 4-1 defeat to West Brom.





Roberts, who has made nine appearances across all competitions for Leeds this term, went on to claim that Bielsa has helped him improve in certain areas that he never gave a lot of attention towards in the first place.



“He’s taught me a lot about runs in behind, staying up the pitch and making important movements”, Roberts was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“He’s opened my eyes to another part of my game that maybe I didn’t see as well before.”



Roberts is currently on duty with Wales ahead of their games against Denmark and Albania respectively over the course of the international break.

