06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2018 - 15:12 GMT

Memphis Depay Joined Manchester United Too Soon – Former Netherlands U21 Boss

 




Former Netherlands Under-21 coach Cor Pot has conceded that a move to Manchester United came a bit too early for Memphis Depay.

Depay had a disappointing season-and-a-half at Manchester United before he moved to France with Lyon in the January transfer window last year.




The Dutchman struggled for relevance towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, but has reignited his career at Lyon, where he has been a key player since his arrival.

Pot insisted that there was never any doubt about the talent and quality the winger had, but feels that a move to a club of Manchester United’s size came a little too early in his career.
 


He is not surprised to see Depay playing well at Lyon as he believes the French side represent the right kind of step-up from playing for PSV Eindhoven.

“I found Memphis as a very positive boy”, Pot told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.


“We already saw that he is a wonderful talent, but maybe he went to Manchester United a bit too early and it happened all too fast.

“He was a regular in Eindhoven and Lyon has been a good step up for him.

“He has been fantastic there.”

Depay has five goals and as many assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances this season and even has a goal in the Champions League for Lyon to his name.
 