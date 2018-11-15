Serie A Pair Tracking Out-of-favour Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian continues to remain an option for Juventus and Inter ahead of the opening of the January window.



Darmian wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer after he became a bit part player at Old Trafford last season.











Juventus were keen to sign him, but they never came close to matching the transfer fee Manchester United wanted in order to agree to sell him before the start of the new season.



The Italian started in Manchester United’s opening Premier League fixture, but has not played a single minute of football in any competition since then.





A January move is something the player would prefer and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender still features on Juventus and Inter’s shortlist of targets.



The full-back could be available in a cut-price deal during the winter window as his contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season.



His Italian suitors could also wait until the summer in order to snap him up on a free transfer.



Darmian is likely to favour a January move in order to play more football, but it remains to be seen whether Jose Mourinho agrees to sell him without signing a back-up.

