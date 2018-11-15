Tottenham Hotspur Fans Give Me Lots of Energy, Spurs Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has thanked the home fans for their amazing support and says he hopes that they will keeping backing him in every game in the future as well.



The France international missed the first part of the season with injury, but has since recovered, having managed a total of ten appearances for the Lilywhites and showed impressive form.











His performances have not gone unnoticed, with the player being called up to the France Squad for the matches against the Netherlands and Uruguay.



The midfielder insists that he is loving his life on the pitch and insists that a lot of credit for his success goes to the Spurs fans, who have been excellent with him.





On being asked about the love he is getting from the fans and how he acknowledges it, the midfielder told his club's official website: “Yes, I know and it’s very nice. I say ‘thanks’ to them



"They give me a lot of energy.



"I hope it will be like this every game.”



Sissoko has been capped 53 times by France, but missed out on a spot in the country's World Cup squad.



The midfielder was called into the France squad earlier this week due to Paul Pogba being ruled out through injury.

