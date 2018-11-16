AC Milan Have Seen Very Good Version of Me – Chelsea Loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko believes his improved performances in recent weeks are down to the fact that he is feeling more settled in the AC Milan line-up.



After a troubled first season at Chelsea, the Frenchman joined the Rossoneri last summer on a season-long loan deal, but he continued to struggle following his arrival in Italy.











AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was less than impressed by his performances and Bakayoko’s stock continued to fall at the start of the season.



However, his performances have improved over the last few weeks and Bakayoko admits that it was always going to take time for him to settle down at a new club.





The Frenchman insisted that he is the same player as he was a month or two ago, but he feels more settled in the AC Milan team and that has reflected in his performances.



He also believes that he is getting a hang of the tactics and the way he needs to play in the Rossoneri midfield.



“I took my time”, the Frenchman told Milan TV.



“I knew it would not be easy but I believe you have seen a very good Bakayoko in the last few games.



“I didn’t get better than a month ago, I was the same player from the beginning. I just feel better in the team now.



“I store the tactical information more easily and I understand my position on the pitch.



“I feel more secure than a few weeks ago and I needed to play to feel that way.”



AC Milan have an option to turn Bakayoko’s loan move from Chelsea into a permanent deal.

