XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2018 - 10:46 GMT

AC Milan Have Seen Very Good Version of Me – Chelsea Loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko

 




Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko believes his improved performances in recent weeks are down to the fact that he is feeling more settled in the AC Milan line-up.

After a troubled first season at Chelsea, the Frenchman joined the Rossoneri last summer on a season-long loan deal, but he continued to struggle following his arrival in Italy.




AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was less than impressed by his performances and Bakayoko’s stock continued to fall at the start of the season.

However, his performances have improved over the last few weeks and Bakayoko admits that it was always going to take time for him to settle down at a new club.
 


The Frenchman insisted that he is the same player as he was a month or two ago, but he feels more settled in the AC Milan team and that has reflected in his performances.

He also believes that he is getting a hang of the tactics and the way he needs to play in the Rossoneri midfield.


“I took my time”, the Frenchman told Milan TV.

“I knew it would not be easy but I believe you have seen a very good Bakayoko in the last few games.

“I didn’t get better than a month ago, I was the same player from the beginning. I just feel better in the team now.

“I store the tactical information more easily and I understand my position on the pitch.

“I feel more secure than a few weeks ago and I needed to play to feel that way.”

AC Milan have an option to turn Bakayoko’s loan move from Chelsea into a permanent deal.
 