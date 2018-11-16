XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/11/2018 - 11:31 GMT

Bologna and Fiorentina Tracking Southampton Star

 




Bologna and Fiorentina are considering a move to sign Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has again been a bit part player at Southampton and scored his first goal for the club this season against Watford last weekend, in only his second start in the Premier League.




Gabbiadini recently admitted that he would have given more thought to leaving Southampton in the summer had he been aware of Mark Hughes’ plans for him.

Ahead of the January window, the striker is again considering his options and it has been claimed that he could have a potential route back to Italy in the winter.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Bologna and Fiorentina are considering the possibility of taking Gabbiadini from Southampton during the January transfer window.

The two clubs have been regularly linked with the Italian and they are again taking stock of his situation on the south coast of England.


However, Gabbiadini has a contract until 2021 and the clubs are not sure about the kind of money they would have to spend to sign the striker this winter.
 