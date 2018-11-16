Chelsea Loanee Rubbishes Talk of Early Return To Stamford Bridge

Follow @insidefutbol





Michy Batshuayi has squashed rumours of an early return to Chelsea from his loan stint at La Liga giants Valencia.



The striker has scored just one league goal since joining Los Che in the summer window and recently lost his place in the starting eleven following a string of poor performances.











There have been suggestions that Chelsea and the player are considering cutting short his stay at the Mestalla and he could return to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.



However, Batshuayi poured cold water on the speculation over his future at Valencia and insisted that all the noise at the moment is nothing more than rumours.





The Belgian insisted that he is happy at Valencia and continues to have a good relationship with coach Marcelino at the Mestalla.



“On talk of me leaving Valencia, they are only rumours”, the striker told Spanish daily Marca.



“I have no problem with the club and I have a very good relationship with the coach.”



Batshuayi often struggled to find a place in the team at Chelsea and joined Valencia in the summer for more regular football.



He had a more fruitful loan stint at Borussia Dortmund during the latter half of last season.

