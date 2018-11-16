XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/11/2018 - 16:23 GMT

Craig Samson Explains Why Sunderland Switch Not Strange Decision

 




New Sunderland goalkeeping coach Craig Samson has explained that his decision to join Jack Ross's side, insisting that it was an opportunity that he didn't want to pass up.

The 34-year-old took the decision to hang up his gloves to join Ross and his backroom staff at the Stadium of Light earlier in the week.




The decision appeared to be strange for some, as Samson was playing as the first-choice goalkeeper at St Mirren in the Scottish top flight, and had already managed 17 appearances for the club this season.

He was also still firmly under contract at St Mirren.
 


The veteran goalkeeper though insists that after speaking with Ross it was an opportunity he did not want to let go, especially in light of the fact that he was approaching the twilight of his career.

“I just thought it was something I really wanted to do, and it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up", Samson told his new club's official website.


I am 34 and not going to play forever.

"Yes, I was playing in the Premier League in Scotland so people might think it is a strange decision, but I have got a family and I had to think about the long-term aspects.”

Samson will be replacing Jimmy Walker at Sunderland after the 45-year-old left his post to join Ipswich Town earlier this month.
 