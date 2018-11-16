David de Gea Would Want Cristiano Ronaldo Level Wages To Make Juventus Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s wage demands could be a stumbling block for Juventus, who are eyeing signing him.



De Gea is out of contract in the summer, but Manchester United are likely to trigger a one-year extension if they fail to agree improved terms on a new deal with the goalkeeper.











The Spaniard representatives are in talks with Manchester United and the club are prepared to make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, but an agreement remains illusive.



Manchester United’s struggles have attracted the interest of Juventus, who are eyeing signing the goalkeeper on a free transfer, possibly in the summer of 2020.





They have already made initial contact with the player’s agents, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, his wage demands could be a potential deal-breaker for the Italian champions.



It has been claimed De Gea has demanded parity in wages with Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns a contract worth €20m per year, making him the best-paid player in Italy.



The Italian champions invested a huge amount, in terms of transfer fee and wages, to attract Ronaldo in the summer.



It remains to be seen whether they have the financial leeway to sign one more player on the same level of salary, in the shape of De Gea.

