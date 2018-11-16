He’s Different Class – Former Rangers Midfielder Hails Liam Kelly

Follow @insidefutbol





Derek Ferguson thinks Liam Kelly, who Rangers let go, is different class and has lauded the Livingston goalkeeper.



Kelly has been in good form for Livingston and recently put in a man of the match performance as he helped his side keep Celtic at bay and claim a 0-0 draw in the Scottish Premiership.











The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Rangers, but the Gers sold him to Livingston this summer, a club at which he had enjoyed a loan stint in the 2016/17 campaign.



Former Rangers midfielder Ferguson believes that Kelly has shown his quality at the Tony Macaroni Arena and admits speculation over a Scotland call is doing the rounds.





"The 'keeper is different class. They're talking about a call-up to Scotland", Ferguson said on Open Goal.



"He was let go [by Rangers].



"I think he had about six or seven clean sheets at the start of the season.



"We talk about that back three in front of him, but he's a terrific goalkeeper."



Kelly is benefiting from regular football at Livingston and has already made 17 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.



He has been capped at various levels by Scotland and will hope his performances in the country's top flight can catch the eye of national team boss Alex McLeish.

