XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2018 - 10:50 GMT

Inter Monitoring Jan Vertonghen’s Contract Situation

 




Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen has emerged as a possible summer target for Inter because of his contract situation.

The north London club have done well to tie down a number of their star players on long-term deals, but Vertonghen is one of those who is yet to agree to fresh terms with them.




The Belgian is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and Spurs are yet to reach an agreement with his representatives over a new deal for the centre-back.

The 31-year-old’s contract situation has piqued the interest of a few clubs in Europe and in England and they are exploring the possibility of snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.
 


And according to Sky Italia, Serie A giants Inter are one of those outfits who are keeping a close watch on the developments between Vertonghen and Tottenham.

The Nerazzurri are looking to bring in an experienced defender and the Belgian’s contract situation has provided them with the encouragement to pursue the 31-year-old.


The possibility of signing him on a free transfer appeals to Inter and the club are alive to his situation at Tottenham.

Vertonghen is currently out with a hamstring injury and is only expected to return in December.
 