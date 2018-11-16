Inter Monitoring Jan Vertonghen’s Contract Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen has emerged as a possible summer target for Inter because of his contract situation.



The north London club have done well to tie down a number of their star players on long-term deals, but Vertonghen is one of those who is yet to agree to fresh terms with them.











The Belgian is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season and Spurs are yet to reach an agreement with his representatives over a new deal for the centre-back.



The 31-year-old’s contract situation has piqued the interest of a few clubs in Europe and in England and they are exploring the possibility of snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.





And according to Sky Italia, Serie A giants Inter are one of those outfits who are keeping a close watch on the developments between Vertonghen and Tottenham.



The Nerazzurri are looking to bring in an experienced defender and the Belgian’s contract situation has provided them with the encouragement to pursue the 31-year-old.



The possibility of signing him on a free transfer appeals to Inter and the club are alive to his situation at Tottenham.



Vertonghen is currently out with a hamstring injury and is only expected to return in December.

