Jack Ross Is Going To Very Top of Game – Former Scotland International Sure

Former Rangers and Scotland star Derek Ferguson has little doubt that Sunderland boss Jack Ross is sure to become a top notch manager.



Ross led St Mirren up to the Scottish Premiership last season, but chose to answer the challenge at the Stadium of Light in the summer, where Sunderland were looking for the man to lead a revival.











The Scot has got to grips with the Sunderland squad and has the Black Cats in the League One promotion places.



He recently returned to St Mirren to take goalkeeper Craig Samson to Sunderland as his new goalkeeping coach and Ferguson has backed the shot-stopper's switch.





The former Rangers star is in no doubt that Ross is going to the top of the game.



"You know Jack Ross is going to be a top manager", Ferguson said on Open Goal.



"He's got aspirations to manage at the very top I think.



"And I think he will.



"So do you want to be part of that backroom staff? Absolutely."



Samson replaces Jimmy Walker as Sunderland's new goalkeeping coach, with Walker having left for Ipswich Town earlier this month.



Sunderland are in action at the weekend, with Ross' men due to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

