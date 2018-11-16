XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2018 - 16:11 GMT

Jack Ross Is In It For Long Haul – Former Scotland International

 




Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie believes that Sunderland boss Jack Ross is in it for the long haul and is unwilling to criticise Craig Samson for retiring to take up the post of goalkeeping coach at the Stadium of Light.

Samson was St Mirren's number 1 between the sticks, but shocked Scottish football by hanging up his gloves to move south and become Ross' new goalkeeping coach.




McAvennie, who played in England for West Ham United, Aston Villa and Swindon Town, believes that Samson could not turn down the opportunity on offer at Sunderland.

And the 58-year-old believes being part of Ross' backroom team is a smart move.
 


"Jack's taken him down and it's a great opportunity for him", McAvennie said on Open Goal.

"Jack Ross is in it for the long haul.


"So I think if you get in with him and his team…..

"He couldn't reject that."

Sunderland currently sit in second place in the League One standings under Ross, having picked up 35 points from their opening 16 league games.

Samson's new side are in action this weekend when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light and will be bidding to keep their strong form going.
 