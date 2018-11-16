Jack Ross Is In It For Long Haul – Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland striker Frank McAvennie believes that Sunderland boss Jack Ross is in it for the long haul and is unwilling to criticise Craig Samson for retiring to take up the post of goalkeeping coach at the Stadium of Light.



Samson was St Mirren's number 1 between the sticks, but shocked Scottish football by hanging up his gloves to move south and become Ross' new goalkeeping coach.











McAvennie, who played in England for West Ham United, Aston Villa and Swindon Town, believes that Samson could not turn down the opportunity on offer at Sunderland.



And the 58-year-old believes being part of Ross' backroom team is a smart move.





"Jack's taken him down and it's a great opportunity for him", McAvennie said on Open Goal.



"Jack Ross is in it for the long haul.



"So I think if you get in with him and his team…..



"He couldn't reject that."



Sunderland currently sit in second place in the League One standings under Ross, having picked up 35 points from their opening 16 league games.



Samson's new side are in action this weekend when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light and will be bidding to keep their strong form going.

