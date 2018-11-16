Jack Ross Key To Sunderland Move, Craig Samson Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





New Sunderland goalkeeping coach Craig Samson insists that his decision to sacrifice his playing career in favour of joining Jack Ross's backroom staff was influenced by the 42-year-old manager himself.



The 34-year-old took the decision to call an end to his playing career earlier in the week in order to kick off his coaching career at the Stadium of Light.











The decision raised eyebrows as he had been playing as the number one goalkeeper at St Mirren, having notched up a total of 17 appearances this season, and still had a number of months left on his contract.



The newly appointed goalkeeping coach insists that Ross played a crucial role in him making the move, having spoken to him last week.





“It was a lot to do with the manager to be honest", Samson told his new club's official website.



"We spoke about it last week and he said he’d like me to come down but he knew it was a big decision because I was playing.



“I just thought it was something I really wanted to do, and it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up.



"I am 34 and not going to play forever."



Samson has replaced Jimmy Walker, who left for Ipswich Town earlier in the month, at the Stadium of Light.

