06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/11/2018 - 10:35 GMT

Juventus Table Contract Offer For Liverpool And Wolves Target As Race Heats Up

 




Juventus have tabled a contract offer to Toulouse youngster Jean-Clair Todibo, who has also been on Liverpool and Wolves’ radar.

The 18-year-old centre-back has cemented a place in the Ligue 1 side’s starting eleven this season and has caught the eye of many observers.




The youngster is out of contract with the club at the end of the season and the opportunity to snap a young talent such as Todibo has piqued the interest of many clubs in Europe.

Liverpool, Wolves and RB Leipzig have been keeping tabs on his situation and it has been claimed that his entourage have been in conversations with clubs in Italy.
 


And Juventus have made a concrete move to sign the youngster as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Todibo’s entourage have received a contract offer from the Italian champions.

The Bianconeri scouted the young centre-back for a while and have decided to make a decisive play to land the talented defender.


Todibo and his advisers have asked for more time to deliberate over his options and are expected to finalise their next move by the end of the year.

Toulouse are still hopeful of convincing him to sign a new deal, but the bigwigs of European football are prepared to snare him away from the French side next summer.
 