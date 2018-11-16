Napoli Yet To Decide On David Ospina Permanent Move But Arsenal Loan Has Mandatory Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli will be compelled to sign Arsenal loanee David Ospina on a permanent basis if he makes 30 appearances or more this season.



The arrival of Bernd Leno last summer pushed Ospina down the goalkeeper pecking order at Arsenal and the club allowed him to join Napoli on a season-long loan deal.











Napoli reserve an option to make the move permanent, but it has emerged their hands will be forced once Ospina makes a certain amount of appearances for the club this season.



According to Italian radio station Radio Marte, once Ospina makes his 30th appearance for Napoli this season a mandatory purchase option will be triggered, allowing the goalkeeper to make the move permanent.





Following an initial period of struggle, the Colombian has managed to settle down in Naples, but continues to share the goalkeeping duties with Orestis Karnezis.



Napoli have been considering taking up the option to make the move permanent, but a final decision is yet to be made by the club.



For the moment the Serie A giants are keeping their options open and they still have leeway until Ospina makes 30 appearances for the club this season.



The Colombian has a contract until 2020 with Arsenal.

