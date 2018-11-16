Not Sure Alvaro Morata Suits Premier League, Former Top Flight Goalkeeper Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham and Newcastle United shot-stopper Shaka Hislop has admitted that he thinks Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata does not fit the style and physicality of the Premier League.



Morata, who joined Chelsea in a blockbuster deal in the summer of 2017, has struggled to justify his price-tag at Stamford Bridge despite enjoying a promising start to life in west London.











The Spaniard endured a dry patch in front of goal during the second half of last season and eventually ended up behind mid-season signing Olivier Giroud in the pecking order under Antonio Conte.



Despite lacking serious firepower at the top, Maurizio Sarri has backed Morata so far this season and stressed the Spaniard is a player who needs confidence.





Hislop admitted that he thinks Morata is not someone who fits the bill in England’s top flight due to the style and physicality of the Premier League.



“Clearly he has suffered a loss of confidence just after probably midway through last season and has not been able to get it back”, Hislop said on ESPN FC.



“Stylistically, I’m just not sure that he fits with the Premier League, given the physicality of the Premier League.



“And then once things kind of get away from you, it’s very hard to get it back.”



Morata is slowly getting back among the goals and has netted five goals so far this season in the Premier League.

