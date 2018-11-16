XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2018 - 14:28 GMT

Second Serie A Side Sniffing Around Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho

 




Juventus have joined AC Milan in tracking the situation of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho ahead of the January window.

The Brazilian joined the Reds from Monaco last summer for a considerable transfer fee, but he has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in the Liverpool squad.




While he has started the last three Premier League, Fabinho could be unlikely to retain his place once Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita regain full fitness in the coming weeks.

There are still reservations over whether he will be able to make it at Liverpool in the long term and he could have an option to leave the Reds in the January window.
 


Fabinho has reportedly emerged as a target for AC Milan, but according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Juventus are also keeping an eye on his situation on Merseyside.

If the midfielder loses his place in the team in the coming weeks, he could have a decision to make when the January transfer window opens up.


He is yet to settle down at Anfield and Juventus and AC Milan are probing the possibility of whether he has the appetite to leave Liverpool this winter.

It also remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would be ready to give up on a player after just signing him in the summer.
 