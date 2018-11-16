Second Serie A Side Sniffing Around Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have joined AC Milan in tracking the situation of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho ahead of the January window.



The Brazilian joined the Reds from Monaco last summer for a considerable transfer fee, but he has struggled to carve out a niche for himself in the Liverpool squad.











While he has started the last three Premier League, Fabinho could be unlikely to retain his place once Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita regain full fitness in the coming weeks.



There are still reservations over whether he will be able to make it at Liverpool in the long term and he could have an option to leave the Reds in the January window.





Fabinho has reportedly emerged as a target for AC Milan, but according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Juventus are also keeping an eye on his situation on Merseyside.



If the midfielder loses his place in the team in the coming weeks, he could have a decision to make when the January transfer window opens up.



He is yet to settle down at Anfield and Juventus and AC Milan are probing the possibility of whether he has the appetite to leave Liverpool this winter.



It also remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would be ready to give up on a player after just signing him in the summer.

