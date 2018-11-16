XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2018 - 15:02 GMT

Sergio Ramos Isn’t My Type of Player, Liverpool Star Insists

 




Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has conceded that he is not a big fan of the style of defending employed by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard remains an unpopular figure with Liverpool fans, due to his tackle on Mohamed Salah midway through the first half of the Champions League final, which forced the Reds forward off the pitch.




Many felt Ramos changed the complexion of the final with his tackle on Salah and it seems the Real Madrid captain is also not a popular figure inside the Liverpool dressing room.

Van Dijk insisted that he has huge respect for the defender’s achievements, but does not believe Ramos is one of the best centre-backs and is not a fan of his style of football.
 


The Dutchman feels he is far away from the kind of centre-back Ramos is and believes he personally tries to avoid the kind situations which the Real Madrid man is famous for.

The Liverpool defender told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “Ramos is not the best.


“He’s a great player and I respect what he has achieved, but he is not my type of central defender.”

Van Dijk added: “Personally, I don’t defend the way Ramos does.

“I try to avoid the kind of situations in which he excels and I don’t even try to make sliding tackles.”

Van Dijk and Ramos could meet again in the Champions League this season.
 