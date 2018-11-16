XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/11/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Some People Can, Some Can’t – Pontus Jansson Lays Into Football Association

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has taken a pop at the Football Association for being banned for a game after criticising the referee.

Jansson attracted the FA’s wrath after he came out and accused the referee of robbing Leeds of a win at the end of a 1-1 draw against Brentford at Elland Road last month.




The defender was not at all happy at the end of the game and felt Leeds would have won had the referee got his decision-making right on the day.

Jansson played the next game at Blackburn but served a one-match suspension during Leeds’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road.
 


And it seems the defender is yet to get over at attracting punishment for being honest in his assessment of the referee’s performance during that game.

He posted a photo on Twitter of his animated self, speaking to a Sky Sports microphone and wrote: “Some people can, some can’t!”


Jansson has been a key figure for Leeds this season as they look to challenge for promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

With the injuries in the squad, Leeds will not want another suspension for the defender.
 