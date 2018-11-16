Turning Down PSG To Stay At Tottenham Was A Mistake – Andre Villas-Boas

Follow @insidefutbol





Andre Villas-Boas has conceded that rejecting Paris Saint-Germain in favour of staying at Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 was a mistake.



Villas-Boas took charge of Tottenham in the summer of 2012 and had a good first season, finishing fifth in the league table, just a point behind fourth placed Arsenal.











In the following transfer window, Tottenham sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for big money and signed a raft of players, which included Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela, over a short period of time.



Villas-Boas believes the transfer market did not go according to the plans he proposed to the Tottenham board towards the end of his first season and it completely decimated what he had built at White Hart Lane.





The Portuguese had an offer to leave for PSG in the summer, which he refused, and the former Spurs manager admits that in hindsight it was a blunder on his part.



“The first season at Tottenham was magnificent”, Villas-Boas told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



“In April we made plans for the following season and proposed signing and selling players.



“But the leaders didn’t listen to me during the transfer window and everything that we had created was destroyed in a short period of time.



“I received an offer from PSG and I said no for the love of Tottenham.



“Maybe it was a mistake.”



Starting out as a promising young manager at FC Porto, Villas-Boas had stints at Chelsea and Tottenham, but is now out of work having left Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG last year.

