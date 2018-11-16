We Need Xherdan Shaqiri’s Creativity In There – Former Liverpool Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman feels that Reds summer recruit Xherdan Shaqiri offers much needed creativity to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.



Shaqiri, who joined Liverpool from Stoke City in the summer, is slowly proving to be a healthy addition at Anfield following his impressive performances in recent weeks.











The winger scored during the 2-0 win over Fulham last Sunday and has already notched up 11 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.



Shaqiri is no stranger to the Premier League after signing for Stoke in 2015, but there were question marks over whether he could make an impact at Anfield.





McManaman, who terrorised defences during his time at Anfield, believes that Shaqiri offers that special creativity Liverpool need in midfield this year.



“Yes, he offers that little bit of a creativity in there, doesn’t he? If the front three are not firing or you know, they are just off their game”, McManaman said on LFC TV.



“People keep talking back to [Philippe] Coutinho leaving and where is the creativity coming, and a lot of the midfielders, certainly at this moment in time, are all the same type of midfielders.



“The Hendersons, the Milners, the Wijnaldums, even the Keitas to Fabinhos.



"So I think Shaqiri as a midfielder does offer you something a little bit special.



“And he’s done really well of late, he’s played really well.



"You have to remember that he’s only been at a club like Liverpool for three or four months.”



Liverpool will next face Watford at Vicarage Road when the Premier League returns to action after the international break.

