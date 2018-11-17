Level of Leeds United Support Is One I Didn’t Know Existed – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has admitted he never knew the Whites supporters could reach the level they have this season in their backing of the club.



Leeds fans have again followed the Whites in their numbers, home and away, this season and have been treated to some sublime football by Marcelo Bielsa's men.











Excitement has gripped the fans as hopes of promotion to the Premier League grow and Parker is stunned by the support Leeds have been given.



Well aware of the fan backing from his time at Elland Road, Parker says the Leeds supporters have reached levels he did not know existed.





"I know it's a bit of a cliche how well supported Leeds are, but I think they've taken it to another level", Parker said on LUTV.



"I didn't know this level could exist.



"The fans that they took away to Blackburn…even the home gates, getting over 30,000 for the majority of the games, it's not easy.



"It's testament to what the fans have bought into."



Elland Road saw 34,308 fans pack in for Leeds' last home game, which came against Nottingham Forest, and the Whites will be hoping for similar backing following the international break when they play host to Bristol City and look to return to winning ways.

