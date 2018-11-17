Manchester United Rekindle Interest In Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is also a target for Juventus and Inter.



Pellegrini was on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets in the summer transfer window, but the Italian did not want to leave Roma at that point in time.











The midfielder’s reputation has continued to grow in Italy and Pellegrini has continued to attract the prying eyes of clubs in Italy and as well as from Europe.



And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are prepared to rekindle the track leading to the midfielder and are interested in taking him to Old Trafford.





The Premier League giants have enquired about the possibility of getting Pellegrini and are preparing the groundwork to make a move for him as soon as possible.



Pellegrini has a contract until 2022 with Roma, but it has a release clause worth €30m, something the Giallorossi are worried about ahead of the January transfer window.



Inter and Juventus are also interested in the Italian and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United look to trigger the release clause in the January window.



Jose Mourinho wants additions to his squad in January and it remains to be seen whether Pellegrini is one of the players who he looks to bring in.

