XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2018 - 13:56 GMT

Manchester United Rekindle Interest In Serie A Midfielder

 




Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is also a target for Juventus and Inter.

Pellegrini was on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets in the summer transfer window, but the Italian did not want to leave Roma at that point in time.




The midfielder’s reputation has continued to grow in Italy and Pellegrini has continued to attract the prying eyes of clubs in Italy and as well as from Europe.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are prepared to rekindle the track leading to the midfielder and are interested in taking him to Old Trafford.
 


The Premier League giants have enquired about the possibility of getting Pellegrini and are preparing the groundwork to make a move for him as soon as possible.

Pellegrini has a contract until 2022 with Roma, but it has a release clause worth €30m, something the Giallorossi are worried about ahead of the January transfer window.


Inter and Juventus are also interested in the Italian and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United look to trigger the release clause in the January window.

Jose Mourinho wants additions to his squad in January and it remains to be seen whether Pellegrini is one of the players who he looks to bring in.
 