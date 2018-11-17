Massive Culture Change – Leeds United Star On Marcelo Bielsa Effect

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa has brought about a huge culture change at Elland Road.



The Yorkshire giants managed to pull off a big coup by tempting the legendary Argentine coach to take over and Bielsa has not disappointed.











Leeds have been lauded for their style of play under the Argentine and, sitting third in the Championship table, are firmly in the promotion mix.



Injuries earlier this season meant that Roberts was given his chance and the striker took it, scoring three times in seven appearances.





Roberts admits that things have been very different under Bielsa.



But he is sure that Leeds are reaping the rewards for buying in to how Bielsa wants to do things.



"It's been a big transition, a massive culture change", Roberts was quoted as saying by BBC Wales.



"But I think it's helped everybody and it's going well."



Roberts has been pushed out of the striking role at Leeds in recent games by Kemar Roofe's return to fitness and the former West Brom star will be looking to make sure he stays sharp and available to answer the call when needed.

