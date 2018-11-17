Paris Saint-Germain Kick Off Talks With Aaron Ramsey’s Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have opened conversations with the representatives of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey over a free transfer next summer.



Ramsey is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season and talks over a new deal between the club and his agents broke down earlier this year.











The Gunners backed out of an agreement with the midfielder and the Welshman is now expected to leave Arsenal in the summer on a free transfer.



Bayern Munich are interested in snapping up Ramsey next summer, but it has emerged that there is no contractual agreement between the two despite recent speculation.





Arsene Wenger has advised PSG to make a move for his former Arsenal man and according to Paris United, the French champions have opened a dialogue with the player’s representatives.



The Parisians have acted upon the former Arsenal manager’s advice and are now pursuing signing Ramsey so he can arrive on a free transfer at the end of the season.



The negotiations are at an early stage and an agreement between the two parties is still a long way away.



But Ramsey could be crossing the English Channel next summer and feature for PSG if the talks go according to plan for the Ligue 1 champions.

