PHOTO: Former Leeds United Boss Takes In Spanish Second Tier Clash

Former Leeds United head coach Thomas Christensen is continuing to take in games during his time out of work and is watching two of his old teams in action in Spain this evening.



Christiansen has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds earlier this year; his successor at Elland Road, Paul Heckingbottom, lasted a matter of months before getting the bullet.











The former Barcelona star is making sure he keeps up with the game while he is out of work and is spending Saturday night watching Real Oviedo and Sporting Gijon in action.



The pair are meeting in a Spanish second division game, with both having lacklustre starts to the season so far.



Derby time in @LaLiga between @RealOviedo and @RealSporting with two of my ex-teams in action. Good to be here again!!! 30 min to kick off. pic.twitter.com/sC4w9HAy4E — Thomas Christiansen (@T9Christiansen) November 17, 2018



Christiansen took to social media to post a photograph of the game and write: "Derby time in La Liga between Real Oviedo and Sporting Gijon with two of my ex-teams in action.



"Good to be here again!!!



"30 min to kick off."



Christiansen has been spending time back in Spain and earlier this week met Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde.



The 45-year-old, who played as a striker, had a spell on loan at Sporting Gijon in 1993; Christiansen joined Oviedo from Barcelona on a permanent deal in 1996.



Prior to being appointed Leeds boss, he was in charge of Cypriot giants APOEL.

