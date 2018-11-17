PHOTO: Rangers Coach Reveals Packed Saturday Schedule

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has headed to Iceland over the international break to give a presentation to UEFA A Youth Coaches.



Beale, who has notably worked at Chelsea, Liverpool and Sao Paulo, answered the call from Steven Gerrard to go to Rangers in the summer.











He is currently serving as first team coach at Ibrox and with Rangers enjoying the international break, Beale has taken the opportunity to go to Iceland.



He took to social media to reveal that his Saturday will be packed full of a presentation, a discussion and debate on the subject of individual development for elite players.



Early start at the national stadium in Reykjavik for the UEFA A youth coaches – A full day of Presenting, discussion & debate on “Individual development for elite players” 🇮🇸 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LJi1hVmjNr — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) November 17, 2018



Beale posted a slide from his presentation and wrote: "Early start at the national stadium in Reykjavik for the UEFA A youth coaches.



"A full day of presenting, discussion and debate on individual development for elite players."



Beale will be hoping to help Rangers progress under Gerrard this season and also continue to develop the players on the books at Ibrox.



The Gers have several promising youngsters, including winger Glenn Middleton, who has made big strides already this term.

