PHOTO: Three Points Away – Rangers Loan Pair Celebrate Wins

On loan Rangers duo Greg Docherty and Joe Dodoo have delighted at securing wins for their respective sides.



Midfielder Docherty is on loan at English League One side Shrewsbury Town and clocked up all 90 minutes in a thrilling 3-2 win over Rochdale on Saturday.











Dodoo is also plying his trade in League One, at Blackpool, and the Rangers contracted striker managed 70 minutes in the Tangerines' 2-1 win away at Southend United.



Docherty, reacting to the Shrewsbury win, wrote on Twitter: "Great effort from the boys to get the win today!





"Thoroughly deserved and brilliant all round performance."



Dodoo meanwhile posted a photograph of himself celebrating a goal for Blackpool and wrote: "Good team performance again.



"3 points away."



Docherty's Shrewsbury side now sit in 16th spot in the League One standings, while Dodoo's Blackpool team are knocking on the door of the playoff places after moving up to seventh.



Blackpool are set to play host to Shrewsbury on 19th January, a game in which Docherty and Dodoo could lock horns.

