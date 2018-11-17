PHOTO: We Kept Going – Sunderland Star Assesses Wycombe Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland star Max Power has bemoaned the Black Cats being held to a draw by Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light, but is looking at the positive of taking a point from the encounter.



Jack Ross' side have been in imperious form in recent weeks and were tipped to make short work of a Wycombe team who had not won away in seven games, losing four of those clashes.











In front of over 30,000 fans, Sunderland fell behind when Fred Onyedimna struck for the visitors in the 67th minute.



But Sunderland managed to take a share of the spoils when substitute Josh Maja struck with just six minutes left.



Another point on the board! Always disappointment when you don’t win, but kept going till the end and unlucky not to take all 3 points 🔴⚪️ Go again next week! pic.twitter.com/CebCQyyqah — Max Power (@mp_1825) November 17, 2018



Sunderland's eight-match winning run was over, but the Black Cats saw Peterborough United held to a draw by struggling Bradford City and slip to fourth, while Barnsley's win at Accrington Stanley has moved them to third, two poins off Ross' side.



Power was brought off the bench against Wycombe in the 54th minute.



And although the Sunderland midfielder was disappointed not to be part of a win, he is taking the positive of the Black Cats having put another point on the board.



Posting photos on Twitter, Power wrote: "Another point on the board!



"Always disappointment when you don’t win, but kept going till the end and unlucky not to take all 3 points.



"Go again next week!"



Sunderland are next in action next Saturday when they make the trip to Walsall.

