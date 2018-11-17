Southampton Star’s Wages Potential Stumbling Block For Serie A Suitors

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini’s wages at Southampton are a stumbling block for his suitors in Serie A, who are keen to sign him in the January transfer window.



The striker has again been a bit part player this season at Southampton and scored his first goal this term against Watford last weekend, in only his second league start.











Gabbiadini recently indicated that he regrets not taking the offers to leave Southampton in the summer more seriously and he could assess his future in January.



The Italian remains a coveted striker in his homeland and Bologna and Fiorentina are interested in signing him during the winter window.





However, the financial aspect of a deal is still being looked at and according to Italian daily La Nazione, the striker's salary is going to be a potential stumbling for his Italian suitors.



Gabbiadini is on a contract worth €2.5m per year and it still has close to three years left to run.



The striker might have to accept a pay cut if he is keen to force through a move back to Italy in the January window.



It also remains to be seen under what circumstances Southampton would be willing to let Gabbiadini go.

