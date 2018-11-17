This Thing About Leeds Fans Leaves Players Speechless – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker is sure that the new arrivals at Leeds United this season have been blown away by how the fans support the side even when they are losing.



Leeds supporters have been treated to a host of fine performances and wins under new boss Marcelo Bielsa this season, but the Whites have also been on the receiving end of difficult results.











The Yorkshire giants were forced to swallow a bitter pill when former boss Garry Monk left Elland Road with all three points for his Birmingham City side in September, while Blackburn Rovers emerged on top at Ewood Park in October.



And before the international break this month, Leeds were mauled 4-1 by West Brom at the Hawthorns.





The Leeds fans have never lost faith though and have continued to back the team, something Parker knows will have amazed the new boys.



He told LUTV: "That [the support even during a defeat] is what takes the new players' breath away because they've not been used to that at any other club.



"I can remember speaking to players during my time when they joined and they couldn't believe, even pre-season games, the fans that had turned up.



"It's crazy. They are a special breed the Leeds United fans", Parker added.



The Leeds faithful will be hoping the Whites are living what proves to be a promotion winning season and the club sit in third place in the Championship standings with 30 points from their 17 games so far.

