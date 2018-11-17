Tottenham Set For Further Stadium Delay

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are set to face more delays in moving to their new stadium as it is not expected to be operational before March next year, according to the Times.



The north London club were expected to move into their new stadium at the start of this season, but construction delays initially pushed it back to January.











There were suggestions Tottenham could play their first game at their new stadium with the marquee clash against Manchester United on 13th January.



But that game is now likely to be played at Wembley as the new stadium is unlikely to be ready to host a game before March.





The contractors are working with two dates in mind – the Manchester United game in January and the north London derby against Arsenal on 2nd March – with the building company believing the latter date to be more plausible.



Tottenham have been given warning by the builders that before March the stadium will be unlikely to be ready to host a game of football.



Spurs have already confirmed that their next six home games will be played at Wembley and another update is expected at the start of December.



Tottenham have an agreement in place with the FA to play at Wembley for the rest of the season if necessary.

