XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2018 - 16:44 GMT

Wish Him Success – Mauricio Pochettino Backs Santiago Solari

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to see Santiago Solari succeed as the new Real Madrid coach.

Pochettino was heavily linked with the Real Madrid job in the summer when Los Blancos appointed Julen Lopetegui and the speculation returned when the Spaniard was sacked last month.




The Tottenham boss rubbished the rumours form the offset and his new long-term contract with the club was always going to be a hindrance for Real Madrid’s hopes of getting the Argentine.

Solari, who took charge of the club on an interim basis following Lopetegui’s sacking, has been appointed as the permanent coach and Pochettino wants his compatriot to succeed.
 


He admits that anything he says about Real Madrid could be misconstrued, but he has wished all the luck to his former Argentina team-mate as he starts his coaching career.

“I know Solari from the national team and I wish him success”, Pochettino was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.


“I am very involved at Tottenham and due to the rumours over the last few months, whatever I say could be misunderstood.

“I’m happy for him and I hope he will have a brilliant career.”

Pochettino is one of the most sought-after managers in world football, but he signed a new long-term deal with Tottenham in the summer to kill all the rumours.
 