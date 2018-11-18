Claim From Australia: Leeds United vs Manchester United Friendly Scheduled

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United will take on rivals Leeds United in Australia during a pre-season tour before the 2019/20 season, it has been claimed.



The two rivals will play each other at Perth’s Optus Stadium, as well other A-League teams, in July 2019, according to Australian outlet the World Game.











The pre-season tour would see Manchester United travel to Australia for the first time since 2013, when they played the A-League All Stars team.



The full list of fixtures has not been announced yet, but it has been claimed that the Red Devils will first play Perth Glory on 13th July before the much-anticipated game against Leeds on 17th July.





The pre-season tour would also see the opening of the Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta as Leeds take on the Western Sydney Wanderers on 21st July.



Leeds are in the playoff spots in the Championship and will hope to win promotion to challenge Manchester United in the Premier League next season.



Jose Mourinho’s side, on the other hand, were beaten by Manchester City before the international break and are eighth in the Premier League table.

