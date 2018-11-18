Don’t Agree With Gary Neville, John Stones Body Shape Amateurish – Former Chelsea Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair says he cannot agree with Gary Neville's defence of John Stones' involvement in the goal England conceded in their 2-1 win over Croatia on Sunday.



The Croatians took the lead ten minutes into the second half after a deflected Andrej Kramaric effort found the back of the net and Neville was quick to analyse Stones' role in the goal.











While Neville admits that Stones was caught for the goal, he was keen to praise the Manchester City defender, saying on Sky Sports that: "I think it was a good way to concede a goal."



And Neville continued: "I’ve been really impressed today with the centre-backs, Stones and [Joe] Gomez.





"Watch John Stones there, he goes in aggressively.



"Far too many times English defenders over the last 25, 30 years have gone that five yards back and taken the easy option and not put themselves in", the Manchester United legend added.



Former Chelsea defender Sinclair cannot agree with Neville and insists there is no good way to concede a goal.



And Sinclair dubbed Stones' body shape "amateurish".



"I don’t get Gary Neville's analysis of Stones on England’s goal conceded", Sinclair wrote on Twitter.



"I’ve never seen a good way to concede a goal, his body shape is amateurish never mind front foot, if he opens his body up he sees the ball and the run.



"You can’t defend on the front foot when a player is behind you."



England recovered from the defensive mistake to grab a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane.



The result means Gareth Southgate's men have reached the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

