Frenkie de Jong Mix of These Two Players – Henk ten Cate On Tottenham and Man City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Henk ten Cate believes that Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City target Frenkie de Jong is a mixture of two former Barcelona stars in the shape of Deco and Xavi.



De Jong has turned heads at Ajax and the Netherlands international midfielder is expected to be the subject of a fierce transfer battle between several of Europe's top clubs either in January or next summer.











Ten Cate, a former Ajax coach, believes that it is tough to compare De Jong with another player, but sees the youngster as a mix between two ex-Barcelona stars.



The Dutchman told El Mundo Deportivo: "De Jong can be seen as a mix between Deco and Xavi, but he is De Jong and it is always difficult to compare players.





"Both Xavi and Deco were from another planet.



"De Jong has talent, but he still has to prove [himself]."



De Jong came through the youth system at Dutch side Willem II before then being snapped up by Ajax and initially fielded in the club's reserve team Jong Ajax.



The midfielder has had a whirlwind year of progression and only won his first Netherlands cap earlier this year when he turned out against Peru in a friendly in early June.

