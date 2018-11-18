XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2018 - 14:05 GMT

He’s So Sharp – Celtic Star Reveals Being Impressed When Facing 30-Year-Old




Celtic defender Mikael Lustig has revealed that Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria is one of the sharpest players he has played against in the game.

Lustig is currently with the Sweden national team, who will take on Russia on Tuesday in Group B of League B in the UEFA Nations League and will hope to top the group with a win against the Russians.




The 31-year old has squared off against Di Maria on the international stage with Sweden and revealed that while the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are tough opponents and grab all the attention, Di Maria earned his respect with his sharpness and ability.

Lustig told Celtic’s official website: “I’ve played against many amazing players.
 


“It would be easy to say Ronaldo or Messi, but I’d say Angel di Maria.

“I came up against him a few years ago, when he was still at Real Madrid, and Sweden faced Argentina.


“He was so sharp in the game and I was really impressed by him.”

Lustig has made 11 appearances for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and helped the Hoops move to the top of the league table before the international break.

The defender will rejoin the Celtic squad after Sweden’s clash against Russia as Brendan Rodgers’ side will take on Hamilton when club football resumes.

 