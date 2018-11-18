I Want To Make At Least One Appearance – Injured Liverpool Star Sets Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted he is hoping to make an appearance for the Reds before the end of the season.



Oxlade-Chamberlain made a £35m switch from Arsenal to Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and had an impressive debut campaign with the Reds.











The attacking midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament during Liverpool’s clash against AS Roma in the Champions League in April that ended his season.



The former Arsenal man missed England’s 2018 World Cup campaign and it was revealed in July that he may miss the entire 2018/19 season as well.





Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, harbours hopes of making at least one appearance for the Merseyside outfit before the season ends.



“I’d love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season, depending on what we’re doing and if I’m really needed”, Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool’s official website.



“I’m sure I’m not going to be; even when I’m back I won’t be fully up to scratch.



"It would be nice to get a few appearances before the end of the season, probably more mentally to prove I can do it.



“Then have a good pre-season and start fresh next season.



“But I know if I manage to get back on the pitch I won’t be thinking, ‘It’s just nice to be out here.’



“I’ll want to do well, score and try to help the boys win. If I’m needed for any emergencies, I’m going to have to pull out some good performances!”



The 25-year old made 32 appearances in the Premier League and seven appearances in the Champions League for the Reds before his long-term injury last season.



Liverpool have not missed Oxlade-Chamberlain so far this season as Jurgen Klopp’s side are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just two points behind league leaders Manchester City.