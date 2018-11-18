XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/11/2018 - 19:50 GMT

I’m Seriously Impressed – Teen Rangers Striker Catches Eye of Former Top Flight Attacker

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has revealed he is seriously impressed by young Rangers striker Dapo Mebude and is hoping he can progress through the ranks to eventually turn out for Scotland.

Mebude had a good outing on Saturday with Scotland Under-19s, who crushed San Marino 5-0, with the Rangers man scoring and registering two assists.




McManus thinks that Rangers have a real gem on their hands in the shape of Mebude and revealed whenever he has seen the goal-getter play he has been left impressed.

And, with Mebude just 17 years old, McManus believes the youngster is playing with a maturity which is beyond his tender years.
 


The former Hibs star wrote on Twitter: "This lad is a great prospect for Rangers and hopefully Scotland in time.

"I have been seriously impressed every time I have seen him.


"As a young striker he plays with a maturity and know how way beyond his age.

"Keep working hard", he added.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has not been shy of offering opportunities to young talents at Ibrox and took a clutch of hopefuls to the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.

Mebude was capped by Scotland at Under-17 level before being promoted to the Under-19s.
 