I’m Seriously Impressed – Teen Rangers Striker Catches Eye of Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has revealed he is seriously impressed by young Rangers striker Dapo Mebude and is hoping he can progress through the ranks to eventually turn out for Scotland.



Mebude had a good outing on Saturday with Scotland Under-19s, who crushed San Marino 5-0, with the Rangers man scoring and registering two assists.











McManus thinks that Rangers have a real gem on their hands in the shape of Mebude and revealed whenever he has seen the goal-getter play he has been left impressed.



And, with Mebude just 17 years old, McManus believes the youngster is playing with a maturity which is beyond his tender years.





The former Hibs star wrote on Twitter: "This lad is a great prospect for Rangers and hopefully Scotland in time.



"I have been seriously impressed every time I have seen him.



"As a young striker he plays with a maturity and know how way beyond his age.



"Keep working hard", he added.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has not been shy of offering opportunities to young talents at Ibrox and took a clutch of hopefuls to the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.



Mebude was capped by Scotland at Under-17 level before being promoted to the Under-19s.

