It Can Be Harder For Players In My Position To Break Through, Rangers Talent Believes

Rangers Under-20 attacker Andrew Dallas has admitted that it is not easy to make the first team as a young forward, but says he harbours hopes of getting a first team chance soon.



Dallas has been in fine form for the Under-20 side, having netted 14 goals in just 13 outings, and has had the chance to train with the Rangers first team players already this season.











The 19-year old has seen Steven Gerrard show trust in the club's talents and revealed that all the academy boys are looking to make the breakthrough, just like him.



“All the boys are looking to make the breakthrough and I am desperate to get that chance.





“Sometimes it can be harder for a young forward to get into the first team but it is about doing the right things in the Reserve games and hopefully you catch the manager’s eye and you get your shot”, Dallas told SportTimes.



Gerrard took several young players to Rangers' pre-season training camp in the summer and has been clear he will hand chances to those who are worthy of them.



And Gerrard may have to rotate his squad as Rangers have a busy period after the international break, leading up to the Old Firm derby in late December.



The Gers will play 10 games in all competitions in 32 days, and that may mean some of the younger players are given opportunities.

