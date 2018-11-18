XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2018 - 13:08 GMT

I’ve Seen Andy Carroll’s Hard Work In Gym – West Ham Star




West Ham United attacker Nathan Holland has revealed that Andy Carroll has been putting in hard work in the gym in order to return to full fitness, after the striker made his return in the Hammers’ 2-1 win against Brentford in a friendly game on Thursday.

Carroll suffered an ankle injury before the season began and only returned to training recently before a 45 minute substitute appearance against Brentford.




Holland, like Carroll, missed a chunk of action for the Under-23s due to an ankle injury, but got a taste of life on the pitch against Brentford.

The 20-year old spent time with Carroll as the two worked on their recoveries and Holland revealed just how hard the striker has been working to get back to fitness.
 


Holland also says that Carroll’s presence in the gym had a positive effect on him.

“For me, it was great to see Andy Carroll back in action, seeing I’ve seen how hard he has been working as we’ve been doing our rehab together in the gym", Holland told the club's official site.


"He has really looked after me and helped me keep my head up while I was out, so it was great to see him out there on the pitch again."

Carroll’s return could help Manuel Pellegrini after the international break as it will give the Chilean more options and a potential plan B.

The Hammers have a tough clash against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City coming up when club football resumes.

 